LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, on Wednesday, declared Director Michael Rives’ seat vacant, beginning the process for appointing a new director, over the complaints of Rives that the decision to remove him was not final.
On April 19, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted a complaint for quo warranto to remove Rives from his elected position on the Board, the culmination of a process that began, in December 2020, shortly after he was elected to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District and Antelope Valley Community College District boards.
Rives was barred from attending the closed executive session of the Board meeting, Wednesday, but did attend the open session as a member of the public, where he voiced complaints about his treatment.
“None of you guys stood up for me. What about my life? None of you offered to help financially or morally,” Rives told the Board. “You told 46,000 people in the Antelope Valley, ‘Your vote doesn’t count.’ ”
“We all took the same oath. We took an oath to uphold the law. The law has said that you can not hold more than one position that is in conflict with each other,” Director Kristina Hong said. “That’s not our say, to say it’s a conflict. The judge decided it’s a conflict.”
Rives argued that the judge’s order was not final until a May 24 hearing, and that he had 10 days to object to the ruling. Until that time, he said, he should remain on the Board.
“But you guys jumped the gun,” he said.
AV Healthcare District General Counsel Troy Schell disagreed that the order was not effective, until May 24, stating that hearing was a procedural matter.
“At no time has there been any evidence to suggest to the contrary that it’s a final order,” he said.
Schell also noted that Rives’ attorney, Steve Fox, had six days to file an objection and had not, as of Wednesday.
Rives said he gave his response to the order to Fox to file with the court, but he had not, so Rives sent a response himself, on Tuesday.
“My lawyer didn’t do his job, so I had to do it and I did,” he said. “There was a response.”
Antelope Valley Medical Center CEO Ed Mirzabegian told Rives he brought on the dispute himself, by running for two offices simultaneously.
“You had a choice not to be on two boards. It’s your self-centered decision (that) made that happen,” he said.
During Wednesday’s Board meeting, speaker Eugene Hernandez said the Board should reinstate Rives.
Hong said it wasn’t the Board’s decision to remove him and therefore not something they could reverse.
“This is not a Board decision. This is an order (by a judge),” she said. “We are completely out of it. We followed the law.”
“This is coming from the judge,” she said.
Rives was elected to the AV Healthcare District Board and Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, in November 2020. The city of Lancaster sent Rives a letter — signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris — after Rives was sworn in to both offices, in December 2020. The letter asked him to resign from the AV Healthcare District Board or face legal action to remove him. The city said Rives’ simultaneous holding of both offices violates Government Code section 1099.
Government Code section 1099 bars any public officer, whether appointed or elected, from simultaneously holding two public offices where there is a possibility of a significant clash of duties or loyalties given the powers and jurisdiction of the offices.
Rives was sworn into office on the AV Healthcare District Board, on Dec. 8, 2020. Three days later, he was later sworn in as a member of the AV College Board of Trustees. According to the law, Rives would have to forfeit the first office to which he was sworn, which was the AV Healthcare District Board.
Judge Chalfant agreed.
“Consequently, he has forfeited, and must be removed from, his position on the Healthcare District Board pursuant to Govt. Code Section 1099,” Chalfant wrote in an April 19 ruling.
Valley Press Staff Writer Julie Drake contributed to this report.
