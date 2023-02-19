PALMDALE — Since its earliest days, Hollywood has traveled to the Antelope Valley environs for filming opportunities in the stark desert landscape.
Those forays, however, have been typically transient, setting up on location for a specific film or scenes.
Palmdale officials are seeking to make the industry a permanent part of the landscape and economy here, starting with the newly dedicated Palmdale Film Stage, the first in the Valley.
City and local officials gathered at the stage on Thursday in a Sierra Highway building that once held a tire store, to mark the first step in development of a High Desert Hollywood.
“This is a good first step forward into showing the LA area we’re serious in becoming the most film-friendly city in Southern California,” Councilmember Austin Bishop, who led the effort to create a sustained presence of the film industry locally, said. “This is just a start.”
Palmdale has seen an increase in film activity, with more than 900 film permits issued in 2022, resulting in more than 3,000 room-nights in local hotels, he said.
Bishop, who has prior experience in the industry, suggested the city look for buildings that could be used as a film stage, leading to the conversion of the city-owned space that was, at the time, being used for storage.
The 6,000-square-foot facility houses a 2,500-square-foot green screen as its main drawing point. The setup also includes a green room, dressing room, hair and makeup room, kitchen and flexible space to adapt to filmmakers’ needs.
“I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be like when everyone is in here working,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said.
The facility is owned and managed by the city. The City Council, on Wednesday, approved the hourly rental fees charged for its use.
Officials envision the stage being used largely for filming commercials, although it can host a number of productions, from feature films to television to music videos and photo shoots.
The stage will be ready for use by the end of March or early April, Senior Management Analyst Mica Schuler said. Additional work in upgrading the electrical system remains to be completed by Southern California Edison.
More than just the glamour and glitz of Hollywood, the film stage and the effort it represents will bring well-paying jobs to the area, officials emphasized.
Establishing the film industry would help diversify the local economy, so it is not as reliant on the aerospace industry for well-paying jobs, Bettencourt said.
Antelope Valley College’s film and video program can also act as a means of providing a trained workforce and an opportunity for students to work close to home, she said.
With the film stage as the first step, the goal is to attract development of larger stages and production facilities, Bishop said.
The pandemic created great demand for content for streaming services, ramping up filming activities. With the state increasing its incentives for film production, much of that activity is again centered in California, Palmdale Film Liaison David Halver said.
With film stages — purpose-built and conversions of large spaces, such as warehouses — at 96% occupancy in the Los Angeles area, and land there at a premium, the opportunity is ripe for creating additional locations, he said.
“This is just a really concrete step by the city to prove to the film industry that we’re extremely film-friendly, we really welcome Hollywood with open arms, we’ve got plenty of space,” Halver said.
Even before the Palmdale Film Stage was complete, Halver was fielding calls from production companies from as far away as the United Kingdom, who are interested in setting up here.
“There’s a lot of interest in coming to the Antelope Valley,” he said.
Halver has 40 years’ experience in the film industry as an art director and knows that many of those who work in the industry live in the Valley and would enjoy the opportunity to work close to home.
“It would be a huge benefit,” he said.
