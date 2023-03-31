Spring has sprung and the Valley is ready to celebrate the season with family-friendly events.
On Saturday, the City of Palmdale will host its annual Spring Fest and Egg Hunt at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Spring has sprung and the Valley is ready to celebrate the season with family-friendly events.
On Saturday, the City of Palmdale will host its annual Spring Fest and Egg Hunt at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P).
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
It will feature egg hunts for children ages 12 years and younger, along with crafts, activities and photo opportunities with the bunny.
A variety of food and beverage vendors will have items for purchase.
SpringFest will include a Kid’s Fun Zone for ages 2 to 12 years. The area will feature multiple inflatables, a petting zoo, games and other attractions and activities.
Entrance to the Kid’s Fun Zone requires the purchase of a wristband for $6, providing unlimited access to the activities. A limited number of wristbands are available and may be purchased at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com
The Amphitheater accepts only Visa, MasterCard or Discover; cash is no longer accepted.
Call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com for details.
On April 8, Lancaster will host The Bunny Hop at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park,
Although geared toward children 11 years and under, the event is open to all.
Guests will be able to enjoy free arts and crafts, music and a bunny trail for the younger set. A bounce house, face painting and food trucks will be part of the merriment.
Photo opportunities will be available for those looking to save memories of the festival. For $2, guests can have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
Visit the event page, www.cityoflancasterca.gov/bunnyhop, for details about the City of Lancaster’s The Bunny Hop.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.