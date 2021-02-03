The first time that I met Henry Ochsner was in January of 2015 and it was just in time for a youngster like me, as Henry was born in 1924.
The reason for the Saturday morning drive out to California City was a news tip that he was a D-Day veteran of World War II and more than that, he was a member of a storied unit of the 101st Airborne Division, the Screaming Eagles.
Henry had a story to tell. His friends, Kirk and Pam Milton, Susan Reep and some others had helped him manage a return to Normandy, France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
What a celebration it must have been — and what friends Henry made along the way. Because of his combat service with the Screaming Eagles division, he was seated at a dinner with the superintendent of the US Military Academy at West Point “and some other nice fella. They said he was a singer.” Turned out the nice fella was Bruce Springsteen, the Boss.
Unless you are a World War II history buff, or a semi-regular traveler to France, it’s probably not in your trivia box, but for the month of May until late in the month of June, the entire province of Normandy, Southwest of Paris becomes a kind of historical Mardi Gras. It’s a military historian’s version of having been at Woodstock. The reason is simple. More than 75 years later, the people of France, generations of them, continue to celebrate the liberation from the Nazi tyranny of the Third Reich.
There will be big celebrations, feasts and parades. Troops from all across the NATO countries gather, with many of them who participated as nations from the forces of liberation. In other words, there will be Canadians, Brits and Scots, Australians and New Zealanders, Belgians, Norwegians and troops from the Netherlands — and descendants of the free French, the ones who never surrendered to the Nazis, but carried the fight back to them.
You can be in a French town like Ste. Mere Eglise, the first such town liberated by the Allies on the morning of D-Day and there will be dancing in the street. There will be active duty troops in uniform and so-called re-enactors, tricked out in the vintage combat kit of World War II. For some it is costume play, but for others it is an act of reverence. The town church still has an effigy of a paratrooper who got hung up on the steeple, Staff Sgt. John Steel, who somehow survived “The Longest Day.”
On the morning of D-Day, my fast friend, Henry, was among the 13,000 Americans arriving by parachute and glider, flying through steel waves of anti-aircraft fire and Axis troops on the ground spraying the night skies with lead as the advance guard of the D-Day invasion arrive, airborne. They were from the 82nd Airborne Division, also the British Airborne and Henry’s division, the 101st.
A few hours later, the seaborne troops from other historic divisions like “The Big Red One” and the 4th Infantry, “Ivy Division” and others came wading ashore in the face of murderous machine gun and artillery fire. If you want to see something disturbing, see “Saving Private Ryan” or the first couple of hours of “Band of Brothers.” It is less entertainment, but rather, a sobering couple of hours of cinema history. But it will give a faint idea of what these young men achieved.
When I met Henry, what was so interesting was that he was not living in the past. He was proud of what he and his battle buddies achieved. What made him happy was that he was with his bride Violet, who smiled warmly as we sat together and chatted about the long-ago war. He was happy to be with “his girls.” Three were living with, or nearby: Lenelle, Sandy, Susan and Jackie, the fourth, was in Seattle.
Born that day was a fast and enduring friendship because we held common history as Army members of the Airborne fraternity and we shared ideas on how much we loved our grown kids.
Henry met Violet just a year or two out of the Army, when he cajoled his sister into accompanying them on a date to a dance.
Before we lost Henry in September 2019, he was decorated by the government of France and awarded that nation’s highest medal, the Legion of Honor, bestowed on WWII veterans who served in what’s known as “the liberation.”
This past week, we lost Violet. She was 92 and was no less a part of that legacy. They were two loving, gentle, strong people who went on to work hard, behave well, and raise a great family.
The Rev. Ron Sparks of California called their passing “a great loss” and he never spoke truer words. They were emblematic of what has come to be known as “The Greatest Generation.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.