Lancaster Sheriff's Station award

The Lancaster Baptist Church held their annual First Responder Appreciation service and luncheon on Sunday, welcoming all first responders, including fire, Antelope Valley Hospital personnel, paramedics, California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Deputy Mike Thom (middle) was presented with the Hero Award, named after Sgt. Steve Owen and Deputy Steve Sorensen. Thom as recognized for his many years of service to the Lancaster station. He is pictured with Capt. Todd Weber (left) and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

 Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Facebook page

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.