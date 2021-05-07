Latest News
- Avalos case: Death penalty bid dropped
- Biden pushes for his infrastructure plan
- Spirits eke out victory
- Slumping slugger Pujols unexpectedly cut by Angels
- Vegetation to be removed from charter site
- Man, 64, killed in collision on 50th Street East
- What to do — or not do — if you owe the IRS
- Unemployment claims fall to 498,000
Most Popular
Articles
- Paul Ryan believes Trump debate will fade
- Deputies issue 33 citations in six hours
- Lottery results, May 6, 2021
- Anthony Avalos’s life to be celebrated at memorial tree Saturday
- SOAR-ing to prestigious schools
- Lancaster may update cannabis code
- Judge issues tentative ruling in Hill lawsuit
- Pot grows proliferating in AV
- Cal City addresses power shortage
- AVTA Board extends Neshati’s pact
Images
Videos
Commented
- Paul Ryan believes Trump debate will fade (3)
- Bill to reveal names of recall signers stalls (2)
- Biden issues batch of gun control measures (1)
- Scientists: Up to 25,000 barrels at DDT dump site in Pacific (1)
- Romanian ‘modern slaves’ burning trash for a living (1)
- Facebook Board upholds Trump ban (1)
- Biden to end ‘forever war’ in Afghanistan (1)
- Top Democrats urge unity behind Newsom in recall (1)
- Speakers call for justice at slain Black man’s funeral (1)
- Deadly arrest carries echoes of George Floyd case (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.