Justice Sunday

Current Antelope Valley Union High School District students researched, wrote and will perform ”Eclectic Take Two” for “Justice Sunday,” on Sunday, at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center. The students spent their three-week winter break working with Justice Sunday alumni and others preparing the show.

LANCASTER — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr would have turned 94 years old, on Sunday.

While the nation will celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy of social justice, on Monday, students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District will honor King on his birthday with a daylong event that concludes with the student-produced “Justice Sunday” show at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.

