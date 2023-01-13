LANCASTER — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr would have turned 94 years old, on Sunday.
While the nation will celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy of social justice, on Monday, students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District will honor King on his birthday with a daylong event that concludes with the student-produced “Justice Sunday” show at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
The free event begins at noon with a street fair on Lancaster Boulevard, which will be closed to traffic. The fair, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., will feature live local entertainment, food vendors, artisans, educational vendors and resource organizations.
In addition, MOAH on the Move will be along The BLVD with artists Dani Dodge and Lori Antoinette. Participants will have the opportunity to create their vision for the future through drawing and writing.
About 40 students from Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Quartz Hill and SOAR high schools worked over the three-week winter break to write and produce the show.
This year’s show is called “Eclectic Take Two.” The free show will run from 4 to 7 p.m., on the LPAC main stage. The focus is on the cultural impact of musicians throughout history. Students will act as important musicians within African American history such as Tina Turner and Bob Marley. There will also be comediennes such as Moms Mabley represented.
AV High senior Mia Tovar participated in Justice Sunday for the second consecutive year. She will sing a poem written by “Justice Sunday” coordinator Nigel Holly.
“I liked the experience I gained from it last year with the choir and acting,” Tovar said.
The show’s message, she said, is that music can help mend bridges and communicate emotions.
“It’s to give credit to Black artists and the roots of where music came from,” AV High senior Valeria Sanchez said.
She helped write the script.
“It was fun; it was my first time doing it,” Sanchez said. “It involved a lot of research but it was a good experience.”
Her favorite scene is the Tina Turner scene. Sanchez thinks audiences will enjoy the show.
“It gives credit to Black artists that don’t get enough credit for the music that they made and it shows the roots of where a lot of music we know today comes from,” Sanchez said.
Eastside High sophomore Daisy Gomez and Highland High junior Taino Moreno will also perform, on Sunday. They worked with students from other schools in the District over the three-week winter break.
“I feel like it gives me a feel of how everyone can come together for someone and for a cause,” Gomez said. “So I feel like it’s really good and it’s an experience to open up.”
During the time off from school, they worked at least four or five hours a day and met at AV High School.
“We had a classroom we would go to and then afterwards, we would go rehearse in the cafeteria where there’s like a stage,” Moreno said.
After classes resumed, on Monday, the students met after school for about three hours. Moreno and Gomez are performers. Moreno will do a segment on Marley, a Reggae legend.
“We all got a timeline to research, and so that’s how we picked our characters, from those specific timelines,” Moreno said. “We all kind of helped write it, but we do have people that write the whole script.”
Moreno wanted to act. When discussion turned to which people would be represented, Marley’s name came up.
“They said how they were going to add Bob Marley and they immediately looked at me and they were like, ‘We think you should be Bob Marley,’ ” Moreno said. “I like Bob Marley. I listen to him. I got the hair, I got the look. So why not?”
Gomez will portray a host from “106 & Park,” a Hip-Hop and R&B music video countdown show that was broadcast on the BET cable channel, from 2000 through 2014.
“I feel like I’m pretty good at being loud,” Gomez said. “You know TV show hosts are really big on getting everyone hyped up and I feel like I was able to do that and show the confidence for it.”
Asked what she thought audiences will get from the show, Gomez said that it will be an eye-opening experience.
“It really shows the development we’ve made together as a whole and we’re trying to show that to people,” she said. “It kind of has an impact on giving people the idea that they should be working towards what we’re were working towards.”
Moreno said it also tells stories that aren’t told.
“People will love their music or their character but they have no idea who wrote that or inspired it,” she said. “So we’re basically showing a light on these people that don’t have voices. Come to the show.”
SOAR High junior Journey Artis participated in “Justice Sunday” for some of the behind-the-scenes experience. Her main role is assistant stage director. She is also playing a supporting role as rapper Lil’ Kim.
“In addition to telling the enriching story about Black history and Black excellence, I feel that I get pretty good experience with acting and directing and writing,” Artis said. “And I really value that experience because performing arts is something I’ve considered doing in my life after high school. So I really appreciate the opportunity that it gives us to get some hands-on experience with writing and directing because those opportunities are not usually available, especially to our generation.”
As this is the ninth year of the student-produced show, “Justice Sunday” alumni who graduated from high school and are in college, or have graduated from college, returned to help the next generation.
Alumna Jennifer Sanchez, a graduate of AV High and California State University, Northridge, was part of the first group of students who produced “Justice Sunday.”
“I did it for two years in high school,” she said.
Sanchez is one of five or six alumni who helped with this year’s show. She is vice president of the Justice Sunday Alumni.
“It’s an honor being part of this and helping plan this event,” she said.
Jennifer Sanchez has worked with Holly since her freshman year. She now serves as a mentor working with the youth in the Antelope Valley.
“I learned a lot from it,” she said. “I received mentorship through this program, which led me to decide on going to college. I just want to do what Nigel was doing for me. He was my mentor now I’m their mentor. It feels great when we work with these students.”
Jennifer Sanchez majored in criminology and justice studies. She wants to help at-risk youth stay out of the system. She plans to go back to school at some point to get a master’s degree in social work.
Approximately 94% of students who have participated in “Justice Sunday” have gone on to college or the military, Jennifer Sanchez said.
The National Alliance of Faith and Justice founded “Justice Sunday” to honor King. The program started about 23 years ago in the Antelope Valley at Living Stone Cathedral of Worship.
AV High was the first school to participate in the “Justice Sunday” program when the program model changed, in 2015.
“I am excited for the fact that we are doing something very, very different then what we’ve ever done,” Bishop Henry Hearns said. “This year, we got with Jason (Caudle) our city manager and he agreed, along with the city council and with (Mayor R. Rex Parris) that we could shut down part of the street. And that is different and exciting.”
Hearns said there will be faith leaders from different churches with everything directed toward honoring King’s legacy.
“This is the first year we’re having a festival prior to the production of Justice Sunday,” Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services, said. “For years we’ve done MLK Day of Service. We got a lot of feedback from the community saying they’d like something to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King (Jr.). … We thought it would be great to make Justice Sunday even more grander and have a celebration out on the street.”
Admission is free for “Eclectic Take Two” but seating is limited. Tickets can be picked up at the LPAC box office, 750 West Lancaster Blvd.; by emailing lpacbox@cityoflancasterca.gov; or by calling the box office at 661-723-5950.
Visit www.lpac.org/event/justice-sunday-eclectic-take-two/ for details.
