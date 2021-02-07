PALMDALE — Growing up, whenever someone told Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Ray Wilson his father Myron “Mike” Wilson was a war hero, Wilson said he was just his dad.
“All kids always think their dad is the strongest guy in the world and can do everything,” Wilson said.
Mike Wilson would never call himself a hero, Wilson said. However, he was.
Mike Wilson, who died in 2001 at age 85, was a Tuskegee Airman. He was awarded a Certificate of Valor for flying 47 missions in the European Theater of Operations during World War II. He also flew missions at the beginning of the Korean War.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the US Army Corps, the precursor to the US Air Force. The men and women trained at Tuskegee Army Air Fields in Alabama. They included pilots, co-pilots, bombardiers, navigators, engineers and meteorologists,
Mike Wilson was a musician and tailor who qualified to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the mid-1930s. He could not afford the tuition. The university did not offer scholarships to Black students, so he turned them down. He was accepted at the University of Illinois, where he completed two years of schooling before he answered a call to serve his country during World War II.
As World War II progressed, college students with at least two years of schooling could test to become a military pilot.
“They lowered it from four years to two years because the war was pending,” Wilson said.
Mike Wilson aced the pilot cadet test. He joined the military. He started as a mechanic and later became a pilot, assigned to the 332nd Fighter Squadron. Some of the men Mike Wilson flew with wanted to fly their whole lives. Mike Wilson did not aspire to fly, his son said. He wanted to serve his country.
“He was one of those guys who, that would be an interesting thing to do. The country needs us to do it right now — ‘You know what, let me give it a shot,’ ” Wilson said.
Pilot school training lasted about 11 months.
“He said it was absolutely grueling,” Wilson said.
Wilson recalled a story his father shared about their flight instructor and commanding officer, then Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., a West Point Academy graduate who became the first Black Brigadier general in the US Air Force. Davis graduated from West Point in 1936.
“The previous Black that went through West Point before him was in the late 1800s. That’s just the caliber of guys that got together and made up the Tuskegee Airmen. As I find more and more about my dad some of the guys he was flying next to, flying under, they’re massive; they’re monumental,” Wilson said.
Wilson said his father applied a lot of times to be a commercial pilot but never got a job. One time, he was set to be hired. He sent his resume and flight hours and history. The recruiter said they had a pilot’s seating waiting for him.
“He shows up, and he said they looked at him and said: ‘What’s your name again? Hold on, we’re not finished interviewing. We’ll call you back.’ They sent him away and never called him back,” Wilson said.
Wilson added his father was circumspect.
“He pretty much figured that’s the way times were,” Wilson said. “You’re talking 1956-57. He said there wasn’t a lot of places that were ready for that move of having a Black for commercial (pilot).”
Wilson added his father had a positive outlook. He blamed himself for not pushing harder. Through his own research, Wilson said he found out that the first Black commercial pilot was in 1963.
Wilson said his father moved to California in the late 1950s after he met his mother. His father worked at a variety of jobs. He worked at Edwards Air Force Base and in parks and recreation. For the latter part of his life he refurbished and built additions to houses in the Antelope Valley.
Wilson will mark 20 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department this year. He joined the academy in 2001 when his father was still alive.
“He goes, ‘You know, it’s kind of a tough profession. Are you sure you want to be a cop?’ ” Wilson said.
Wilson added his father viewed law enforcement officers as people who need to be ruthless sometimes, where Wilson is stern but fair.
“He was super proud of the fact that I was going into law enforcement,” Wilson said.
