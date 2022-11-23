Wreaths Across America

Lynn DuPratt lays the ceremonial first wreath on the grave of former Antelope Valley Press editor Vern Lawson Sr. during last year’s Wreaths Across America at Lancaster Cemetery. Lawson was a World War II veteran. The Wreaths Across America is taking place again, this year.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press files

Since Veterans Day just passed and Thanksgiving is upon us, it’s a good time to think of honoring veterans with the annual Wreaths Across America program.

For decades, this national nonprofit organization has provided fresh holiday wreaths of evergreens to place on the graves of veterans in their local cemeteries.

