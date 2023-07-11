Shooting Fugitive

In this photo provided by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, fugitive Eric Abril sits Monday after being taken into custody by police in Rocklin, Calif.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — A homicide suspect who fled a Northern California hospital while in custody and under guard over the weekend was recaptured Monday near a residential neighborhood after a barking dog alerted deputies to his hiding spot in heavy brush, authorities said.

Eric Abril was caught around 12:20 p.m. in a green space near homes in Rose­ville, a few miles from the hospital he ran away from before dawn Sunday, said Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo.

