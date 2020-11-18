PALMDALE — Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a suspicious death investigation Tuesday.
The incident was reported at 8:19 a.m., in the 200 block of West Palmdale Boulevard. The adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information was available as of press time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
