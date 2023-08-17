LLANO — A man was found dead early Wednesday and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating.
Deputies were sent to Bob’s Gap Road and Valyermo Road about 4:12 a.m. in response to a death investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
There was no information immediately available on the man’s identity or cause of death.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit their website, http://lacrimestoppers.org
