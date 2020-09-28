LANCASTER — Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding an eastside death.
Deputies learned of the fatality Saturday at 8 p.m., according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The body was located near the intersection of 240th Street East and Avenue N, authorities said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
