PALMDALE — Students seeking a safe, quiet place to study will have three new options, provided by the Palmdale City Library.
The free Homework Help Centers will open, starting Monday, for students ages eight through 14 at three locations: the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.; Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 East Ave. S; and Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
All three centers will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.
WiFi is available for students’ use at all three locations.
Space is limited to 20 people at each location, and reservations are strongly encouraged. Reservations may be made at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library. Drop-ins are welcome if reservations are not filled.
Parents are welcome to join their students but will also need a reservation, Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith said.
Each location will have five laptops for students to use on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“Students need a quiet and safe place to be able to study and do their homework,” Library Director Robert Shupe said, in a release announcing the new program. “The Palmdale City Library is going to help ensure there is that kind of space for the youth of Palmdale. There has always been a need for space like this, but it seems to be especially critical during this time when students are adjusting to life with and after COVID so drastically affecting their learning and studying routines.”
At the library, the homework center will be in the activity room. At both rec centers, the program will be held in the youth rooms, near the entrance.
The library itself is open seven days a week: from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday.
Call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 661-267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library for details.
