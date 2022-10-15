By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia — Homes were flooded in Melbourne and other cities in Australia’s southeast, on Friday, with rivers forecast to remain dangerously high for days.
About 70 residents were told to leave the suburb of Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s northwest, along with hundreds in the Victoria state cities of Benalla and Wedderburn, authorities said. Melbourne is Australia’s second-most populous city with 5 million people.
About 500 homes in Victoria were flooded and another 500 had been isolated by floodwater, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. Those numbers would increase, he said.
Most of the state was experiencing a “very, very, significant rainfall event and it comes, of course, with the ground completely sodden,” Andrews said.
“The real challenge now is we’ve got another rain event next week and the Bureau (of Meteorology) forecasting more rain throughout the next six-to-eight week period and it won’t take a lot of additional water for there to be further flood events,” Andrews added. “So this has only just started and it’s going to be with us for a while.”
Andrews said 4,700 homes were without power, more than the 3,500 that Victoria State Emergency Service had reported, earlier on Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology said major-to-record flooding was occurring or was forecast to occur on many rivers in Victoria and the island state of Tasmania to the south.
North of Victoria, moderate-to-major flooding was occurring along several rivers in inland New South Wales state, the bureau said.
A 63-year-old man was reported missing in floodwater in New South Wales, on Tuesday, and a person was reported missing in central Victoria, on Friday, officials said. No details of the person missing from the Victorian town of Newbridge have been released.
