LANCASTER — Groceries were given to more than 1,500 households Thursday in the seventh grocery distribution sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in the Antelope Valley since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Guard personnel, Antelope Valley College student athletes, Community Emergency Response Training volunteers, AVC sheriff’s cadets and Los Angeles County employees were among the workers who handed out food boxes to vehicles that lined up in an Antelope Valley College parking lot.
The groceries included canned goods, staples, fruit, cheese and milk. The food was provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
The distribution event was put on by Antelope Valley College, the City of Lancaster, Los Angeles County Library, Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.
Los Angeles County grocery distribution events were held in May in Littlerock and Lake Los Angeles, in September in Quartz Hill, in November in east Lancaster and Pearblossom and in February in east Palmdale.
