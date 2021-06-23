If there is a good kind of contagion, it is the jubilation shared by a broad community of supporters when veterans who have risked their lives, or mental and physical health, land on the square of good fortune. In this case, it’s the keys to home ownership.
It was like that on Saturday when the first 16 families of a veteran-enriched neighborhood were honored at a key ceremony, a key step in a planned 56-home development in Palmdale, built by volunteers, sponsors and a community partnership overseen by the nonprofit Homes4Families.
Homes4Families builds homes in the Habitat for Humanity model. The veteran-enriched neighborhood is a partnership with the City of Palmdale and California’s Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), with major assistance from Los Angeles County.
On hand to welcome vets who will soon move into the first 16 homes was Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, a Navy fighter pilot veteran of the Iraq War.
“This is something you have earned,” he told the veterans. “You earned it.”
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who chairs the nation’s most populous county government, joined the welcome along with CalVet Director Dr. Vito Imbasciani, a Desert Storm vet. Also, Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, retired firefighter; council members Austin Bishop and Richard Loa and City Manager J.J. Murphy, retired Air Force major joined the event.
Murphy, who deployed in the War on Terror, noted the ceremony happened on Juneteenth, and, “that 180,000 African-Americans, 90,000 of them freed slaves, served in the Union during the Civil War.”
Barger joined Joyce Gonzalez in raising an American flag atop a community space dedicated to the memory of Tom Hilzendeger, the Vietnam veteran who founded the Vets4Veterans nonprofit. Palmdale’s first Veteran of the Year, Hilzendeger died in 2020.
Gonzalez, representing Lou Gonzalez, the AV Chevy family, presented a $50,000 check. They represent an array of community donors and sponsors, including High Desert Medical Group and dozens of civic-minded groups.
“I never dreamed of home ownership,” Vietnam War Era veteran Warren Tymony said. “Never dreamed it could happen.”
Teri Thompson, a Vietnam War combat Marine, scanned the audience and said, “I want to thank all my friends, all my buddies who died.”
He recalled that when he returned Stateside in 1966, “there was nothing like this.”
He remembers being shamed for wearing his uniform, “and that it hurt, terribly.”
“This organization,” Homes4Families, is like saying ‘Thank You for your service,” he said.
More than 100 people, including state legislative representatives, called to attention the “opening up” of California, after the worst ravages of the pandemic.
Homes4Family Executive Director Donna Deutchman noted the group’s construction and voluntarism advanced even during the pandemic, with volunteers working masked and socially distanced outdoors.
“We never stopped,” she said.
People are still getting used to the idea of being out and about in company, indoors and outdoors.
In a brief encounter with a veteran buddy at an indoor restaurant gathering, my friend approached, hand outstretched, but converted it quickly to a fist bump. We shook hands and shared the old vet bear-hug.
“I got vaccinated,” my friend said. “Not a pariah.”
My greeting in return was that my friend, a public-spirited citizen and Army vet, was never a pariah. But, as with all those vaccination moments we shared in long lines during Army days, we wanted safety and survival. We lined up for our series of military vaccinations, generally without question, or complaint and we survived nearly all maladies in zones from arctic to tropic.
So, it was a relief to share a handshake and in-person contact with a brother in arms, in a room full of good souls who returned to Coffee4Vets.
A few days earlier, Dr. Larry Stock, vice chair of the Emergency Department at Antelope Valley Hospital, remarked that the “Delta” variant of Covid-19 represents a continuing danger because it is 40% more transmissible and hits harder than previous Coronavirus variants. It is the non-vaccinated, he noted, who are still contracting the contagious illness.
“We don’t want to be back where we were in December,” Stock noted.
During Coronavirus surges, AV Hospital wards filled up so quickly that patients were treated in parking lot tents while Antelope Valley mortuaries filled past capacity.
In Los Angeles County, 67% of eligible folks above the age of 16 have received at least one dose. Fifty-eight percent have been fully vaccinated with second doses. Those are pretty good numbers in the nation’s most populous county, but more would be better.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed with a local National Guard unit to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veteran issues and community health initiatives.
