PALMDALE — The Homes 4 Families Veteran Enriched Neighborhood got a big boost in funding with a $2.7 million check from Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.
The nonprofit organization is building a 56-home veteran community at 38100 Division St., across the street from Palmdale Learning Plaza. The first 16 families moved in last year.
The Los Angeles-based nonprofit is on track to complete the next six homes this year and the remaining 34 homes, by 2025, Stacey Chiang, grant writer and Corporate Development Associate for Homes 4 Families, said.
In April, Lackey requested a one-time appropriation from the state general fund for $2.68 million to complete the construction of 40 homes within the neighborhood.
“My primary job as a state legislator is to deliver state funding for critical High Desert projects,” he said. “Results matter. I am proud to partner with CalVet and the City of Palmdale to secure $2.7 million to complete the construction of homes for our veterans.”
The project needed the infusion of funds to keep construction active. The funds will offset many of the cost increases caused by COVID-related shut-downs, supply chain issues and inflation.
Lackey presented the check, on Saturday, to Homes 4 Families’ President and CEO Donna Deutchman, Board Chair Brad Rosenheim and Board Members William Hawfield, Linda Katz, Eric Steinhauer and Deanna Austin. Also in attendance was Mike Miller, the City of Palmdale’s director of Neighborhood Services.
The check presentation coincided with a TEAMbuild day where a group of volunteers from Kaiser Permanente, Princess Cruises and Sentry Residential, as well as veterans who will live in the community, worked on site to frame the next phase of homes.
Lackey’s contribution represented a major portion of the project’s estimated $23 million total cost.
“This funding will be an enormous leap forward in our ability to provide these homes to deserving veterans in need of stable housing and services,” Donna Deutchman, president and CEO of Homes 4 Families, said. “We are so happy to be building these houses in the city of Palmdale, where veterans are truly honored and other wonderful services already exist. Leaders like Tom Lackey and the Palmdale City Council have created an ideal home here for our veterans,“
The Veteran Enriched Neighborhood is being built in partnership with the California Department of Veterans Affairs and the City of Palmdale and its Housing Authority, according to Homes 4 Families.
Major contributors include California Department of Housing and Community Development and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, as well as numerous foundation and corporate partners including The Ahmanson Foundation, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, High Desert Medical Group, Lou and Joyce Gonzales and others.
Homes 4 Families empowers low-income veterans and their families to enter the middle class through affordable, full-equity homeownership combined with holistic services that build resiliency, self-sufficiency and economic growth, according to a description.
The Veteran Enriched Neighborhood includes wrap-around services to help the veterans succeed in civilian life, including financial education, therapeutic workshops, trauma-informed programs and veteran-to-veteran support.
Homes 4 Families relies on individual volunteers and corporate volunteer groups to build homes. A community build is scheduled for 9 a.m., Sept. 17, at the Palmdale Veteran Enriched Neighborhood site.
