Brad Rosenheim (center left) president of the Board for Homes 4 Families and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, hold a check for $2.7 million donated to the nonprofit organization. The assemblyman requested a one-time appropriation from the state General Fund for $2.68 million to complete the construction of 40 homes within the Veteran Enriched Neighborhood.

 Photo courtesy Tom Lackey’s office

PALMDALE — The Homes 4 Families Veteran Enriched Neighborhood got a big boost in funding with a $2.7 million check from Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.

The nonprofit organization is building a 56-home veteran community at 38100 Division St., across the street from Palmdale Learning Plaza. The first 16 families moved in last year.

