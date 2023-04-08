Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER —  The City of Lancaster is creating a Housing Rehabilitation Program that will assist eligible low-income homeowners with financial assistance to support rehabilitation opportunities.

The proposed program will include loans and grants for emergency repair, mobile home repair, minor repairs and accessibility needs, major repair, turf replacement and beautification, according to a staff report.

