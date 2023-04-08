LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster is creating a Housing Rehabilitation Program that will assist eligible low-income homeowners with financial assistance to support rehabilitation opportunities.
The proposed program will include loans and grants for emergency repair, mobile home repair, minor repairs and accessibility needs, major repair, turf replacement and beautification, according to a staff report.
“The City recognizes the necessity of living in a safe and functional environment,” the report said. “Where possible, the City seeks to assist households in the rehabilitation of their homes.”
Funding for the agreement, as well as the program itself, will be sourced from grant funds designed for affordable housing, the report said.
The City Council, at the March 28 meeting, approved an approximately $200,000 Professional Services Agreement with consultant LDM Associates Inc. of Rancho Cucamonga to assist with the administrative and implementation service for the program for one year. The agreement includes an option of two one-year extensions.
The company currently provides day-to-day housing administration and implementation services to 15 cities throughout Southern California, according to its Request for Proposal.
LDM’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to, finalizing the program design, marketing and outreach, application intake and management, reporting and monitoring the program data and attending meetings as required to properly administer the program, the staff report said.
