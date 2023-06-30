PALMDALE — The number of people experiencing homelessness on any given night in the Antelope Valley increased 1.91% from 2022, according to the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which took place from Jan. 24 to 26 across the county.
The Antelope Valley, which is in Service Planning Area No. 1, had 4,686 people experiencing homelessness, up 88 people from 2022, according to the latest point-in-time count data released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The data included only the total number of people experiencing homelessness. A breakdown of sheltered vs. unsheltered and other demographic information is expected to become available later.
The count is required to be conducted by a continuum of care providers like LAHSA to receive federal funding through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Countywide, there was a 9% rise in homelessness to an estimated 75,518 people. The city of Los Angeles saw a 10% increase in the number of unhoused people, estimated to be 46,260 people.
While this year’s increases are slightly lower than previous year-over-year increases in the homeless count, they continue a steady growth trend of people experiencing homelessness in the annual point-in-time count, LAHSA said in a release announcing the results.
The rise in LA County’s homeless population coincides with increases in major cities across the United States. Chicago and Portland saw double-digit increases (57% and 20% respectively), while several Southern California counties experienced increases larger than Los Angeles, including San Bernardino (26%), San Diego (22%), Kern (22%), and Riverside (12%) the release said.
While the number of unhoused people in interim housing held steady at 20,363, the rise in the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness coincided with the overall increase in the point-in-time count.
“The homeless count results tell us what we already know — that we have a crisis on our streets, and it’s getting worse,” Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said in a statement. “The important thing to take away from today is that for the first time, the city, county, and LAHSA are moving with urgency to house the people living on our streets.”
LAHSA recently released data showing that improvements brought about by several emergency declarations made in LA City and county have decreased the time it takes to move someone from the street to interim housing, the release said. LAHSA has reduced that timeline to 61 days for the adult population, down nearly half from 110 in early 2021. LAHSA has seen an even stronger improvement with the transition-aged youth population, where the amount of time was cut by more than 50%, from 127 days to 59. Not only are placements happening faster, but they are also happening more often — the data shows that these improvements coincide with a nearly 30% increase in interim housing placements.
To ensure LAHSA continues to make systemic improvements to address unsheltered homelessness faster, Adams Kellum announced the formation of a Multi-Department Crisis Response Team. The team will internally position LAHSA to better partner with the city of Los Angeles and LA County to implement policies that will reduce unsheltered homelessness, like master and batch leasing, scaling up the leasing process, expanding housing navigation, and ensuring document readiness among people experiencing homelessness, the release said. The team can potentially cut the number of days it takes to move someone inside down to the teens.
