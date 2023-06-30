Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

PALMDALE — The number of people experiencing homelessness on any given night in the Antelope Valley increased 1.91% from 2022, according to the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which took place from Jan. 24 to 26 across the county.

The Antelope Valley, which is in Service Planning Area No. 1, had 4,686 people experiencing homelessness, up 88 people from 2022, according to the latest point-in-time count data released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The data included only the total number of people experiencing homelessness. A breakdown of sheltered vs. unsheltered and  other demographic information is expected to become available later.

