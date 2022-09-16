LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will add a full-time Homeless Services coordinator position for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget to coordinate homeless initiative-related activities with Los Angeles County and service providers.

The full-time position will be funded through a Los Angeles County Homeless Innovation Funds grant. The grant will cover full compensation and fringe benefits.

