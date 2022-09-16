LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will add a full-time Homeless Services coordinator position for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget to coordinate homeless initiative-related activities with Los Angeles County and service providers.
The full-time position will be funded through a Los Angeles County Homeless Innovation Funds grant. The grant will cover full compensation and fringe benefits.
“They’re going to be the liaison to the county and our service providers and that will be their primary function,” Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services, said.
The coordinator will have oversight of the county funds awarded to local services providers who provide assistance to people experiencing homelessness, and the homelessness preventative programs the city operates.
“That’s really the city’s goal,” Patterson said. “We have a lot of programs that are geared to prevent people from falling into homelessness.”
The Antelope Valley’s population of people experiencing homelessness dropped 3% from the 2020 count, according to point-in-time count data released, on Sept. 8, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The count, which took place, in February, saw 4,598 people experiencing homelessness. The count included sheltered and unsheltered numbers. The City of Lancaster’s total 2022 homeless population was 636, according to LAHSA.
The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to count some people, LAHSA officials said. In addition, some of the programs and funds put into place during the pandemic, such as Project Roomkey, rent relief and the eviction moratorium have ended or will end soon.
