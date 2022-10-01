Homeless app

Palmdale has been successfully promoting a smart phone app designed to connect those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless with services they need, such as shelter, food or counseling. The What I Need, or WIN app, is free to use and available in English and Spanish.

 Illustration of WIN app courtesy of OCLA

PALMDALE — Resources for those in need, who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless, are available at their fingertips through an app for smart phones or online.

Available in English and Spanish, the What I Need, or WIN, app provides information about service providers throughout Los Angeles County such as shelters, crisis centers, food distribution or meals, education, legal assistance, transit, health care and more.

