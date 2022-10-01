PALMDALE — Resources for those in need, who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless, are available at their fingertips through an app for smart phones or online.
Available in English and Spanish, the What I Need, or WIN, app provides information about service providers throughout Los Angeles County such as shelters, crisis centers, food distribution or meals, education, legal assistance, transit, health care and more.
The searches are confidential and do not require users to sign in.
Palmdale began promoting the app, in April, and has found it to be a successful means of connecting those who are already homeless or in situations where they face losing housing or have similar needs.
“I just thought it was the most incredible thing,” Director of Neighborhood Services Mike Miller said, when he learned of the app.
The city began actively promoting it through its community partners that provide services, such as SAVES — which put flyers about the app into the food bags it distributes — churches and organizations such as Valley Oasis.
“We got them into the hands of everyone we could,” Miller said. “It just ignited for our community.”
The city is still adding local providers to the listing, as more learn about it. Since Palmdale began promoting it, usage of the app has increased 660%, according to WIN app developer Our Community LA.
The app was developed to provide a comprehensive directory of services for people who are homeless or facing homelessness. It was first released, in 2015, and the Spanish-language version came out, in September.
Since launching, the app has grown to include more than 2,200 agencies, services and programs, in 12 service categories.
While there are chronically homeless individuals and those who experience mental illness, “Homelessness is often a pipeline problem, as people experience insecurity around basic needs,” OCLA founder Denise McCain-Tharnstrom said in a release about the Spanish-language version launch.
It is a common misconception that those who are homeless do not have cell phones or access to the Internet.
“Oh no, they do have phones and they know where to get cell reception and they know where to charge their phones,” Miller said. “It’s pretty obvious that the people that need the service have access to the Internet,” given the increase in usage.
Nearly 94% of homeless and resource-insecure people have mobile phones and regular access to the Internet, thanks in large part to the Federal Lifeline Program, which provides free and/or sliding scale smart phones to those living at or below a defined poverty level, or who are domestic violence victims, according to OCLA.
The app is free to download for Apple and Google phones and is designed to be very simple to use, with buttons for the different categories of services. Listings under each category can easily be filtered to identify a specific need.
“I think it’s working,” Miller said. “The simplest things are sometimes the best.”
The app is geared to help people of all ages, including students, young adults, seniors and families.
