PALMDALE — A third version of a resolution declaring the Palmdale City Council’s opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city was again held up, Feb. 1, for further legal analysis.
The Council has been debating the resolution dating back to the Dec. 21 meeting, requesting changes each time.
This time, interim city attorney William Hurley III suggested another delay to confer with the state Department of Housing and Community Development to ensure the language does not run afoul of their requirements.
“HCD looks poorly at any action that might thwart its jurisdiction,” he said. “So we want to run this by them, make sure we’re not somehow irritating HCD inadvertently by looking at this protective action.”
Following that review at the state level, it could be brought back to the Council.
“We don’t want to jeopardize any housing and community development dollars, potential projects, joint relationships,” Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcon said.
The city will still be looking for securing housing for people in need, Mayor Laura Bettencourt said.
The issue arose originally from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ goals for alleviating homelessness in her city.
In a May interview, during her campaign for mayor, Bass told Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez that she would work with the county to create clinics for people with mental illness.
“There’s a big chunk of land in Palmdale and maybe we could create a village out there,” the article quoted her as saying.
Los Angeles World Airports owns 17,000 acres around Air Force Plant 42 intended for development of a commercial airport.
On her first day in office, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness in Los Angeles. This led to the Lancaster City Council’s unanimous vote on Dec. 13, approving its own emergency declaration to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the Los Angeles.
Palmdale’s Council has taken a different approach than its neighbor to the north, with a desire to firmly state its opposition to any area — not just the City of Los Angeles — sending its unhoused populations here, while remaining open to cooperation on the problem of homelessness.
Revisions were requested each time the matter was brought forward, first to the originally proposed emergency declaration, then to the subsequent resolution.
