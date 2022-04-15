LANCASTER — Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Wednesday, announced $70 million in awards for six new Project Homekey projects throughout California, including $12.9 million for Los Angeles County for the Sierra Highway Hotel project that would convert the Sands and Tropic motels into interim housing.
The two motels will be converted into 38 units for people experiencing homelessness and chronic homelessness. The nonprofit Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission will operate the motels and provide supportive service space. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission CEO and founder Ken Craft and CFO and President Rowan Vansleve stopped by the properties, last month, on their way to Palmdale along their 250-mile Death to Hope Run to end homelessness.
“Homelessness is prevalent in the Antelope Valley, especially to LA County at large, and presents an ongoing concern to residents,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “We are grateful that Governor Newsom has extended a helping hand with funding for the Homekey Project, as well as our neighborhood resource Hope of the Valley, so we can continue to address this issue. The City is grateful to Hope of the Valley for leading this clean up of an older area of Sierra Highway. The project will turn it into a safe haven for families that are going through difficult times and we stand behind their efforts to uplift the people in our community.”
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger also shared her reaction, Thursday, following Newsom’s announcement.
“I am thrilled that the state will provide financial support to help battle homelessness in the Antelope Valley,” Barger said. “I’m committed to ensuring the communities I represent get their fair share of resources to do so. Governor Newsom’s funding approval, yesterday, couldn’t come at a better time. The motels that will be converted into interim housing for people experiencing homelessness in the Antelope Valley stand ready to be rehabilitated quickly and put into service. This is possible due to the strength of the collaborations that are in place. It takes strong partnerships between county, city and local developers to come up with feasible and timely housing solutions. That’s how we’ll win the battle against homelessness.”
The motels are in good enough condition to be rehabilitated and placed in service within eight months of the Homekey award, according to a release from Newsom’s office.
Hope of the Valley CEO Craft also welcomed the news.
“At Hope of the Valley — having opened 16 shelters and housing facilities in the past 13 years with a total of 1,532 beds — we know how essential it is to bring people indoors,” Craft said. “No one should have to live on the streets, especially homeless families, mostly moms and kids. Hope of the Valley is incredibly thankful to the state of California, Supervisor Barger and Lancaster’s Mayor Parris for their support.
“In short order, the Sands and Tropic Motels located on Sierra Highway will be converted into interim housing for families. Onsite, each family will have access to safe shelter, food, hygiene supplies and a full array of social services. Both motels will go through a physical transformation. They will emerge as places of refuge, hope and new beginnings. Families experiencing homelessness will stabilize themselves there, and make their way back towards independence and wholeness.”
The Sierra Highway Hotel project was one of six new Homekey projects throughout California with $70 million in awards. Los Angeles County also received $5.5 million to purchase a project that proposes the acquisition and rehabilitation of a 20-room hotel. This project will provide interim housing for homeless families while providing wrap-around supportive services.
“Homekey is proof that we can solve homelessness,” Newsom said. “We’ve swiftly created safer places to live for thousands of unhoused individuals throughout the last two years and today’s awards continue that progress — creating 232 housing units for folks experiencing homelessness across the state and providing them with the supportive services they need.”
