The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative will conduct a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness.

The listening sessions will be conducted virtually on Zoom in each of the county’s eight Service Planning Areas. Additional sessions will be held for people with lived experience, and for representatives of cities and Councils of Government.

