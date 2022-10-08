The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative will conduct a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness.
The listening sessions will be conducted virtually on Zoom in each of the county’s eight Service Planning Areas. Additional sessions will be held for people with lived experience, and for representatives of cities and Councils of Government.
During these listening sessions, county officials will present a New Framework to End Homelessness in Los Angeles County and solicit feedback from diverse stakeholders to ensure the accelerated implementation of this framework is responsive to the unique needs and priorities of communities countywide.
“We’d like to hear from as many voices as possible; therefore, we ask that you participate in one SPA listening session that best meets your interests,” county officials said.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you are unable to attend your SPA listening session, you may participate in another SPA session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.