The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will return later this month with a modification for the Antelope Valley. The count will be conducted by the service providers in the area instead of volunteers.
The count‘s main component — the unsheltered street count — was canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 count is scheduled over three days, Jan. 25 through the 27. The Antelope Valley count will be conducted on Jan. 27.
The 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count showed 66,436 people experiencing homelessness countywide, including 4,755 in the Antelope Valley, or SPA 1 (service planning area),a 44% increase over the previous year.
“Homeless count data is key to understanding demographic changes and for the allocation of resources to address the homelessness crisis,” Heather Varden, LAHSA’s community relations coordinator for SPA 1, said during a presentation at the Oct. 21 Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission meeting.
The data derived from the count captures changes in the populations experiencing homelessness and helps inform program design and policies addressing the crisis as well as funding decisions.
""service providers"" who are these people? ...and what are they getting paid....? The numbers will show Biden is a failure, and record inflation (google it) higher gas prices, and higher food prices, are taking its toll on American Citizens. Increasing the number of people living in a tent...is the only thing Biden has done....so we can assume that the service providers support Biden (Sniffles).
