The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to approve a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis to create a Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness.
‘Homelessness as we all agree is a major crisis affecting our communities at all levels, and I believe it’s time for sweeping changes to the system,” Barger said at the meeting. “The status quo as it stands is no longer working and the one size fits all approach has failed many communities and it’s failed those languishing out on the streets.
The Blue Ribbon Commission will be critical to help the county, in partnership with LA County’s 88 cities along with the California Council of Governments and California Contract Cities Association to develop proposals for the Board to consider, Barger added.
“The proposed Blue Ribbon Commission will be critical to finally address this issue in a bottom-up fashion that can lead the Board to follow up with actions and reforms and put any governance concerns to rest,” Barger said. “The commission will also provide the opportunity to improve accountability, transparency and inclusivity for all those involved.”
The timing of the motion is critical, Barger added. She noted approximately 740 unhoused individuals have already died this year — more than 100 additional deaths than this same time last year.
Solis thanked Barger for including her on the motion.
“I do think that this is an important motion that probably should have happened several years ago,” Solis said.
Solis liked the proposal because it has a six-month time limit as well as a small group of individuals to serve on the commission.
“I want to give this a chance,” Solis said.
Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Holly Mitchell cast the dissenting votes.
Kuehl agreed with Barger and Solis that homelessness is an urgent issue and that they cannot wait another day for a solution.
However, Kuehl noted a recommendation by Mitchell that she co-authored to modernize the structure of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and that was brought forward at the Board’s July 13 meeting was rejected by their colleagues on the Board.
“With recommendations by commissions, committees, studies, etc., let me say very directly, there is no silver bullet about homelessness,” Kuehl said. “There is no sudden, new something we haven’t even thought of that is going to come out of this.”
“This, I think, will actually simply take up a lot of time, come up with many of the same recommendations that we’ve heard from the four reports that we’ve done in the last 12 months about LAHSA and homelessness, and then we will be faced the same question about action or lack of action.”
“As I read and consider the motion before us today, on establishing a blue ribbon commission, just cannot see how this addresses the concerns that were raised, you know, from previous — our Board meeting two weeks ago,” Mitchell said.
Supervisor Janice Hahn said it was frustrating to continue to see how many unhoused, or people experiencing homelessness, there are on the streets.
“Everyone I know thinks the problem is getting worse,” Hahn said.
She added she stopped saying “solve” homelessness because she doesn’t believe it’s a solvable issue.
“I believe we will always have people who, for one reason or another, are not housed but we have to do a better job of really managing this crisis and doing everything we can to get more people inside and keep more people from falling into homelessness,” Hahn said.
Hahn also liked that the commission has a six-month timeline.
“I’m frustrated so much so that I’m willing to do one more thing,” Hahn said.
Hahn introduced a “friendly” amendment to add three seats — two more for the City of Los Angeles and one more for the Council of Governments — bringing the total commissioners to 12.
Each supervisor will appoint one member, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will nominate another, three will be nominated by Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, one member will be nominated by the Contract Cities Association, and two will be nominated by the Councils of Government. Nominations are expected by Aug. 10, with the commission to convene immediately thereafter.
The commission will review various homelessness governance reports, study models from across the nation and provide feedback to the Board regarding the most relevant and effective models, with the intention of implementing reform to help solve the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
The commission will report back to the Board in six months with recommendations for a new governance model that is appropriate for the County, including addressing the joint powers agreement with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, after which the commission is designed to sunset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.