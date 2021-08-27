LANCASTER — Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority outreach teams placed 182 individuals from the city into interim housing and seven individuals into permanent housing in the first half of the year, the agency announced.
Those likely include placements at Kensington Campus, a 14-acre complex on 32nd Street West and Avenue I designed to house, employ and rehabilitate the local homeless population.
Outreach teams contacted 406 people in Lancaster 863 times. They also reported 142 engagements. A “contact” involves outreach team members talking with people experiencing homelessness and providing small things such as water, food and blankets to help build trust and rapport.
An “engagement” is where the team members help further people experiencing homelessness along the path toward shelter or ending homelessness.
Outreach teams contacted 164 people in Palmdale 374 times. There was no data on the number of engagements or placements in interim or permanent housing.
“Without engagements you don’t get the other two,” LAHSA Communications Director Ahmad Chapman said, adding that the Palmdale individuals could have found housing through a different source than outreach.
Countywide, the agency brought 5,312 unsheltered individuals inside and ended homelessness for an additional 472 people in the first half of the year from January to mid-May, as recorded in the agency’s Homeless Management Information System.
“We’re hoping to have more come inside as time goes on,” Chapman said.
With people still testing positive for COVID-19 and dying in some cases, LAHSA outreach teams are equipped with personal protective equipment so they can conduct outreach safely. They also bring gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to offer to people experiencing homelessness.
Outreach team members also use a wellness app that allows them to input information about a person such as whether they are feeling ill with fever or a cough.
“It helps them determine if they need to give this person immediate medical support or even to track symptoms in the area so that when DHS or DPH comes by with their teams they know how to treat people accordingly when they do their outreach operations,” Chapman said.
The agency continues to develop ways to improve the effectiveness of its outreach teams.
In June, the agency released its Best Practices for Addressing Street Encampments report, which provided guidance for its nonprofit partners on balancing the need for location-specific work on unsheltered homelessness with the importance of a regional, trauma-informed approach to unsheltered homelessness that effectively moves people from an encampment into shelter or housing in a lasting, sustainable way.
