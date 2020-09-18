LOS ANGELES — The median price of a single-family home in Los Angeles County jumped last month, but sales of existing homes declined, the California Association of Realtors said Thursday.
The median home price countywide in August was $677,260, compared to $653,570 in July, representing a 3.6% increase, according to CAR.
On a year-over-year level, the price was about 8% higher; in August 2019, the median price of an existing single-family property was $627,690, according to data.
Statewide, the median price last month was $706,900, compared to $666,320 in July — up 6%. In August 2019, the median price was $617,410, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 14.5%.
The median represents the point at which half of homes sell above a price, and the other half below it.
CAR Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young said the real estate market is contending with constrained supply and high demand.
“Low (interest) rates and tight housing inventory are contributing factors to the statewide median price setting a new record high three months in a row, from June to August,” she said.
Last month, home sales countywide sank 3.9%, and they were down 5.2% year-to-year, according to CAR.
The association’s Unsold Inventory Index for August indicated that the median time a property was on the market before it sold in California was 13 days. In Los Angeles County, it was 12 days.
