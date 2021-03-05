LANCASTER — Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy robotics adviser and teacher Matt Anderson converted his home garage into a VEX Robotics competition field for a live “virtual” tournament on Saturday.
The VEX world has been competing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by doing remote events. Joe Walker’s Vex Jets teams will compete against a team from Claymont, Delaware.
Anderson cleaned out his garage in about two weeks to prepare for the event. The playing field for VEX Robotics is a 12-foot by 12-foot square field. The Skills Challenge Change-Up game features nine goals on the playing field spread out in three rows with one goal in each corner, down the middle row, and in the middle between the corners. Teams need to program their robots to drop red and blue balls inside the goal to earn points. They can also punch balls from the goals.
Anderson wrote in an email that he was very excited to have VEX Robotics competition again.
“It was a little rough getting it setup in the garage,” Anderson wrote. “This whole distance learning has been a real challenge, not being able to be with the students when building, programming the robot has been a real challenge, although they are doing very well, it makes me smile for the future of Vex.
“The (Robotics Education & Competition Foundation) has done an amazing job with the remote stuff, so the kids have something halfway normal during these unnormal times. My hope is that the Vex Jets are mostly underclassmen so when we return next year, they will hit the ground running and away to the world championships.”
The student team members worked virtually to prepare for the tournament. Four students over three Vex Jets teams will compete on Saturday. The teams — 4073G, 4073B and 4073A —will each get a chance to show their stuff.
Seventh-grader Dylan Atallah joined the Vex Jets team about a month ago. He is the new programmer. He worked for all teams. His primary team is 4073G.
“I’ve been programming code for three different robots, all for the teams in my school,” Atallah said “I sent them the code and they need to test it, then I can fix my code if there is anything wrong with it.”
He added that he has previous programming experience with micro-robotics.
Atallah programmed the robots to run autonomously to drop the balls in the goals for one minute. There is also one minute of driver control.
“You can get bonus points if you get a tic-tac-toe, like three in a row,” Atallah said.
Atallah worked with the student builders during class. He based his programming on the robot design.
Seventh-grader Jerimiah Stiles is another Vex rookie. He serves as captain of Team 4073A. He serves as a builder/programmer.
“I really like building and making robots in general, and also it looks really good on my college application,” Stiles said.
Stiles said the most difficult part about building a robot
Seventh-grader Addison Nicoll, who joined the Vex Jets team for the first time this year, is a programmer and a driver. She is on team 4073B. She got started in robotics through a Project Lead The Way class called Automation and Robotics.
“I liked what I did in that with building a robot and programming it so I decided to try VEX, which is a little bit more advanced,” she said. “I decided if I joined it I would be get a little bit more experience and I think I would have a lot of fun in it as well.”
Eighth-grader Cooper Larson is a Vex Jets veteran. He started the program in sixth grade. In typical tournament teams form alliances and work together to complete the challenge.
“What we’re doing here is just the skills challenges, so either one person, the driver, drives the robot for one minute and tries to get score as many points a they can,” Larson said. “Or, it’s an autonomous program where the robot drives itself about for a minute and tries to score as many points as it can.”
Larson programmed and built a robot. He will also drive it on Saturday.
“It was really cool for Mr. Anderson to set it up for us; honestly going in to the pandemic I didn’t expect to be able to compete this year,” Larson said. “He’s cleared out his garage, set up the field and I think it’s pretty cool that we’re able to compete this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.