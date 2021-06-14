OAKLAND — A first-floor Bay Area apartment will soon be home to an exhibit of photos, banners and posters that explore the history of the Black Panther Party.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the 1,000-square-foot “mini-museum” will open in West Oakland on June 19.
The exterior of the home was decorated this year with a large mural dedicated to the women of the Black Panther Party.
