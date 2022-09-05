Germany Israel Olympic Attack Survivor

Israeli Olympic racewalker Shaul Ladany (right) talks to his granddaughter Raz Sharifi, Saturday, at the former Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen in Bergen, Germany.

 Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany (AP) — They call him the ultimate survivor: Shaul Ladany lived through a Nazi concentration camp and escaped the massacre of 11 fellow Israeli athletes, at the 1972 Olympic Games, in Munich.

Decades later the 86-year-old is back in Germany to visit the two places where he narrowly avoided death.

