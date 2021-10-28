LANCASTER — Retired Lancaster High School teachers Sue Strom and Barbara Frazier visited their former school Wednesday morning as part of a tour of different campuses to speak with students about the Holocaust Arts Contest.
This is the eighth year for the contest, which continued throughout the pandemic via drive-thru events for the past two years. The contest is open to any student in the District. Students can submit Holocaust-related artwork in two-dimensional art using any medium and surface, and three-dimensional art. There is also a performing arts category for original dance, music or drama pieces. Other categories are spoken and written word and technology and multimedia. Students have the opportunity to win cash scholarship awards ranging from $50 to $1,000.
“We brought this contest back starting at Lancaster High School eight years ago because there are people in the world who want to deny that it ever happened,” Strom said.
Through the contest, students can learn about the Holocaust and express their feelings about it through their art. District teachers also provide lessons about the Holocaust to their students.
Strom played a short video of Eva Mozes Kor, an Auschwitz survivor who, with her twin sister Miriam, survived medical experimentation under the direction of Dr. Joseph Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death.”
Kor, a Romanian-born American, died at age 85 in July 2019. Kor established the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. CANDLES is an acronym for Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors. In the video, Kor talked about forgiving the Nazis.
“She and I connected because she felt forgiveness was very important,” Strom said.
Strom and Kor became friends five years ago.
“Eva was a wonderful human being,” Strom said.
Strom added that she is living proof the Holocaust happed: her parents were Holocaust survivors.
“I will confront deniers every chance that I get,” she said.
Strom noted 12 million people were murdered during the Holocaust, including six million Jews.
“Twelve million documented,” Strom said, adding there were likely many more.
For the first time there will be a logo contest. The winner will receive a $100 scholarship. The registration deadline is Nov. 19. There is also a contest for the cover art (front and back) of the program with a $100 scholarship for the winner of the front cover, and a $100 scholarship for the winner of the back cover.
For registration details, students are advised to contact their teachers.
The art work for the main contest is due March 31. Judging will take place on April 13 at Edwards Federal Credit Union. The awards ceremony will be May 3 at the new District office in Lancaster.
