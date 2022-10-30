Halloween may not yet be over, but the time has come for signing up for the Valley’s holiday parades.
Palmdale’s annual Christmas Parade will take place, at 10 a.m., on Dec. 10. The route will start at Yellen Park and continue east along Avenue S, turning north on 55th Street East and ending at Dominic Massari Park.
The parade is hosted by the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, the City of Palmdale and Palmdale School District.
“We’re excited to bring the Christmas Parade to Palmdale, this year,” AV Chambers of Commerce CEO Vicky Ventura said. “We could not have done so without the generous support of our community partners and event sponsors. A special thanks to the City of Palmdale and Palmdale School District for helping make this event possible.”
This year’s grand marshal will be Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, selected by the Chambers for his decades of community service.
“I am humbled by this honor from the AV Chambers,” Hofbauer said. “Thank you for this recognition and for partnering with the City on this annual tradition.”
This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Over the Decades,” and participants are encouraged to combine elements of their favorite period with fun holiday flair. Trophies will be awarded to winners selected in various categories, including best of show and best marching band.
Parade entry forms are available online and at the AV Chambers of Commerce office, 554 West Lancaster Blvd. The deadline to submit the application and fee is Nov. 25.
In addition, limited sponsorship opportunities are available. For information or to be an event sponsor, contact the Chamber at 661-948-4518 or visit www.AVChambers.org/Parade
Rosamond’s 26th annual Parade of Lights will step off, at 6 p.m., on Dec. 3. Hosted by the Rosamond Old Town Merchants and the Rosamond Auxiliary to VFW Post 9657, parade entries are $10 each, until Nov. 20. After that, they are $20.
