LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority, in partnership with a team of sponsors, will host the Holiday Drive-Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway, on Dec. 18, at the transit agency’s bus facility.
The giveaway is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 18, at the AVTA headquarters, 42210 Sixth St. West.
Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys and clothing will be distributed while supplies last.
Residents of the Antelope Valley communities can drive through and pick up a turkey or ham, and other holiday groceries, plus toys or clothing for children from the AVTA Stuff-a-Bus program.
Toy collections were organized and staffed by the AVTA Stuff-a-Bus team and 2021 participating charities Grace Resource Center, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services of Palmdale, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, the Child and Family Guidance Center, and the Marco & Sandra Johnson Foundation.
The Drive Thru Grocery Giveaway event is made possible by donations from Antelope Valley Transit Authority, City of Lancaster, City of Palmdale, AV Chevrolet, Teamsters Local 848, Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, Waste Management, IBEW, Vallarta Supermarkets and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
“AVTA is committed to partnering with the community each holiday season, bringing joy to those in need,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “We are thrilled to be able to serve our residents in this manner, to truly make a difference during the holiday season with the help of so many generous organizations.”
Crist also recognized the agency’s Stuff-a-Bus sponsors, such as Duke Engineering, BYD Motors, Transdev, WAVE by Ideanomics, DP Commercial Brokerage, Inc., Mission Bank, High Desert Medical Group, OpSec Security, MCI/New Flyer, Avail Technologies, AV Transportation Services, Complete Coach Works, Kaiser Permanente, Granite Construction, Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association, AVEDGE, The Weideman Group, Planet Bids, Vehicle Technical Consultants, Vinsa Insurance Associates, Hunter Dodge, and Stradling Attorneys at Law.
“These sponsors made Stuff-a-Bus a huge success again this year,” Crist said.
In order to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, only drive-thru service is available.
