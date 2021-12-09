LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley will spread cheer with eight days of free holiday-oriented activities starting next week at their two neighborhood wellness homes.
The homes, which are owned by the city, are at 422 East Landsford St. and 1102 West Ave. H-5.
The “8 Days of Frosty Fun” activities are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
“8 Days of Frosty Fun” schedule of festivities:
• Dec. 13 — Holiday bingo (win a gift card).
• Dec. 14 — Cookie decorating.
• Dec. 15 — Photos with Santa — 9 a.m. to noon (Landsford) and 1 to 3 p.m. (H-5).
• Dec. 16 — Holiday meal — 4:30 to 7 p.m.
• Dec. 17 — Snow day and hot cocoa bar.
• Dec. 20 — DIY ornaments.
• Dec. 21 — Paint a winter scene.
• Dec. 22 — Toy giveaway.
“What better way to spread joy this holiday season than by providing fun, free, festive activities for local residents?” CCAV Executive Director Sue Page asked. “We are excited to utilize our wellness homes to connect with the community while doing something enjoyable together.”
The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. This includes preventing abuse as well as caring for the needs of child victims of abuse and their families. The center offers comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services.
The center also serves as the lead agency in coordinating the resources of multiple community-based organizations to ensure clients have access to a broad range of support.
