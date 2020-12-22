LANCASTER — Antelope Valley High School’s annual holiday event transformed into a drive-thru event this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
AV High’s Sunshine Club organized it. The traditional event held the last six years featured a spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings, a toy raffle, Santa and arts and crafts tables.
“We all felt we needed to do something since we couldn’t have our Spaghetti Lunch,” Alice Rice, AV High’s health technician who helped coordinate the event, said.
The Sunshine Club gathered nearly 300 gifts to hand out Friday afternoon at the school, to AV High students and their siblings. About 130 cars wrapped about the block. They each received a gift and a candy cane from Santa.
The vehicles streamed through the administration parking lot on Division Street.
AV High’s Agriculture Department goats dressed up as Santa’s reindeer for the occasion.
AV High graduate Nathanael Quarles and his mother Shannon stopped by. Nathanael Quarles, who has Down syndrome, was disappointed that he graduated under the pandemic and missed his friends at AV High.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the holidays in this way, especially on Nathanael’s last day of school, as he completed his certificate program. It was a lot of fun and he is still talking about it,” Shannon Quarles said.
