PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library is set to give away holiday activity gift bags for kids and teens on Wednesday afternoon.
Participants are encouraged to stop by from 1 to 3 p.m. to pick up a gift bag while supplies last and enjoy the holiday lights, music, and photo opportunities.
“The holidays are here, and we want to celebrate with our community in a safe way,” youth librarian Jacqueline Seekamp said. “We’re giving out bags of Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas fun that include treats and activities to do at home.”
Due to COVID-19, the library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For details, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library or call the library at 661-267-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.