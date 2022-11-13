Steve Hofbauer

LANCASTER — The race for the two-year, short-term seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has changed, since Election Night, as additional ballots counted now have Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer leading the pack.

As of 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Hofbauer had 15,788 votes, or 35.82% of the votes counted, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

