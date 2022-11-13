LANCASTER — The race for the two-year, short-term seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has changed, since Election Night, as additional ballots counted now have Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer leading the pack.
As of 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Hofbauer had 15,788 votes, or 35.82% of the votes counted, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
He was slightly ahead of trauma surgeon Dr. Jawad Bermani, who received 15,082 votes, or 34.22% of the votes tallied, and former director Mateo Olivarez, with 13,210 votes, or 29.97%.
The Board, which governs the Antelope Valley Medical Center, had two four-year seats on the ballot, along with the single two-year seat.
In the race for the four-year seats, the results have not changed significantly, with Dr. Doddanna Krishna still leading, with 21,811 votes, or 29.62% of the votes tallied so far.
For the second seat, incumbent Dr. Don Parazo was ahead, with 17,207 votes or 23.37% of the total, so far.
Rounding out the voting for the four-year seats are former director Michael Rives, with 10,331 votes, or 14.03%; former director Steve Fox, with 9.525 votes, or 12.94% of the vote; healthcare worker Getro Elize with 4,724 votes, or 6.42%; businessman John Bryson, with 3,965 votes, or 5.38%; CEO/educator/minister Ollie McCaulley, with 3,797 votes, or 5.16%, and electronics engineer Gordon Jefferson, with 2,275 votes, or 3.09%. Elize, however, withdrew from the race, but it was too late to remove his name from the ballot.
