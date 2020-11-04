PALMDALE — Mayor Steve Hofbauer looked to win a second term Tuesday overcoming five challengers, including Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, according to preliminary election results released Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
Hofbauer was ahead with 12,085 votes, or 41.35% in the six-way race, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
Bettencourt was in second place with 6,109 votes, or 20.90%. Early results showed small business owner Eric Ohlsen in third place with 4,227 votes, or 14.46%, Health agency director Xavier Flores was in fourth place with 3,479 votes, or 11.90%. Fifth place went to former Councilman Rick Norris, who garnered 2,054 votes, or 7.03%.
Credit specialist Tonya Alenna Schofield was in sixth place according to the early returns with 1,275 votes, or 4.36%.
Hofbauer was elected as mayor in November 2018. He beat former longtime Mayor Jim Ledford, who served 26 years as mayor. Hofbauer served 13 years as a council member and 13 years as a planning commissioner before he won election to the at-large mayor’s seat.
Because the county mailed ballots to every registered voter and offered early voting, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said a record number of ballots will be part of the initial counts reported after the polls close.
Tuesday’s preliminary election results include all vote-by-mail ballots — including those deposited in drop boxes — received prior to the Saturday before Election Day.
