PALMDALE — Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa donated $1,000 each of their personal money toward the reward fund to help in the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Compton on Saturday.
The City contributed $10,000 to the reward fund, which reached $300,000 late Tuesday.
Compton, like Palmdale and the City of Lancaster, contracts with the sheriff’s department for law enforcement needs.
City Manager J.J. Murphy has signature authority up to $100,000. Murphy authorized the $10,000 reward contribution on Monday and challenged other contract cities to follow suit.
“The more opportunities we can act as a collective group, the stronger we can be,” Murphy said Wednesday.
Murphy had the support of the City Council.
If all 42 contract cities contributed $10,000 each, that would add $420,000 to the reward fund, Murphy said.
The cities of Cerritos, Lakewood and Industry also contributed, but the totals were not immediately available.
“This could have been any of our own local deputies that were working overtime down there,” Hofbauer said.
Hofbauer challenged other cities that contract with the sheriff’s department to contribute to the reward amount.
“If their council members and their cities just chipped in a similar amount, this could be up well over half a million dollars. Somebody’s going to talk,” Hofbauer said.
Hofbauer expressed relief that the deputies survived the shooting.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors formally ratified a $100,000 reward offer Tuesday. That amount has been matched and exceeded by private donors.
One of the deputies remained hospitalized following surgery and was last reported in stable condition. The male deputy was released Wednesday.
“It’s just inexcusable that we’ve had elements of the community waging war on our deputies,” Hofbauer said.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching on the passenger side of patrol vehicle, pulling out a handgun and firing through the passenger side window. The gunman is then seen running away.
The shooter was described by the sheriff’s department as a “male Black, 28 to 30 years old, wearing dark clothing, who was last seen heading northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black four-door sedan.’’
A GoFundMe page set up for the two deputies had raised $552,133 toward the goal of $750,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The page, which was started by sheriff’s Detective Keegan McInnis, is http://ow.ly/N3q430r9VTq
