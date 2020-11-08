PALMDALE — Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, and Councilman Austin Bishop won their respective contests with comfortable leads over their closest opponents, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s third post-election results update posted Friday afternoon.
The update included 183,414 vote-by-mail ballots processed since Election Night and consists of ballots received via the county’s official ballot drop boxes on Nov. 1, and ballots returned via US Postal Service or dropped off at vote center on Nov. 2, according to the county. An estimated 610,800 outstanding ballots remain to be counted. The fourth update is scheduled for Monday.
Hofbauer led the field of five candidates for the mayor’s seat with 22,030 votes, or 44.81%. Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt was in second place with 9,431 votes, or 19.18%, according to the county. Small business owner Eric Ohlsen was in third place with 6,508 votes, or 13.24%, Health agency director Xavier Flores was in fourth place with 5,535 votes, or 10.95%. Former Councilman Rick Norris landed in fifth place with 3,503 votes, or 7.13%. Credit specialist Tonya Alenna Schofield was in sixth place 2,156 votes, or 4.39%.
“I’m grateful and energized,” Hofbauer said Friday via text message. “We’ve already done a lot of good in our community and we’re going to keep that momentum. We’re going to keep moving forward to make our city the best it can be.”
Hofbauer also noted Palmdale voters returned incumbents Loa and Bishop to the City Council.
“That’s an overall affirmation that they are happy with the way things are going and with the improvements we’ve made over the last two years,” Hofbauer wrote. “It also says that they approve of the way we’ve handled the pandemic, and the relief and recovery efforts.”
Loa, who represents Council District 2, dominated his two opponents with more than 60% of the vote total as of Friday’s update. Loa had 9,599 votes, or 60.35%. Ollie McCaulley was in second place with 3,340 votes, or 21.00%, followed by Glenda Clark with 2,967 votes, or 18.65%.
Bishop, who represents Council District 1, had a 1,990 vote lead over his nearest challenger Coffee4Vets President Juan Blanco after Friday’s update. Bishop has 4,653 votes, or 46.87%. Blanco had 2,663 votes, or 26.82%. Caregiver Brittany Wyre was in third place with 1,645 votes, or 16.57%, followed by rideshare driver/student Chance McCrary with 673 votes, or 6.78%.
Eynelys Vinson, who dropped out of the race after the county released the final list of qualified candidates, received 294 votes, or 2.96%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.