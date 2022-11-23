AVTA Hofbauer

Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors Chairman Marvin Crist (center left) honors outgoing director Steve Hofbauer (center right). Alternative director Darrell Dorris (left) Director Richard Loa, Director Michelle Flanagan and Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins pose for a picture with Hofbauer, Tuesday morning, at his last meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins and the Board of Directors honored outgoing Director Steve Hofbauer, Tuesday morning, at his last meeting.

“Director Hofbauer, for your nine years of service on the Board of Directors, we thank you for what you’ve done in the past nine years,” Tompkins said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.