Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer is the latest candidate to join the race in the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.

Hofbauer is unable to run for re-election as mayor after the City Council, in March, voted to change its format, moving to Council seats elected from five districts, with the mayor’s seat rotating annually among the Council. This change in format added the District 5 Council seat to the ballot. Hofbauer lives in the same District as Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa.

