Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer is the latest candidate to join the race in the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
Hofbauer is unable to run for re-election as mayor after the City Council, in March, voted to change its format, moving to Council seats elected from five districts, with the mayor’s seat rotating annually among the Council. This change in format added the District 5 Council seat to the ballot. Hofbauer lives in the same District as Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa.
Hofbauer filed nomination papers to run for the short-term, two-year seat on the Healthcare Board, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
Hofbauer joins Dr. Jawad Bermani, Diana Beard-Williams, former director and registered nurse Mateo Olivarez and Michael L. Jenkins as candidates for the seat. As of Wednesday, Bermani, Hofbauer and Olivarez are the only candidates to file their candidate nomination papers.
Seven candidates have pulled or filed nomination papers for the two full-term, four-year seats on the Healthcare Board. Incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, medical director Dr. Doddanna Krishna, healthcare worker Getro F. Elize, consumer healthcare attorney and former Director Steve Fox, retired hospital worker Michael Rives and electronics engineer Gordon V. Jefferson filed nomination papers. Palmdale resident John Bryson pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Board.
The deadline to file nomination papers for the Nov. 8 election is 5 p.m., Friday. Incumbent Dr. Phil Tuso has not yet pulled nomination papers. If Tuso does not file by Friday’s deadline, the nomination period for his seat will be extended five days, to Aug. 17, for any candidate except Tuso.
Former Palmdale Planning Commissioner Vergion Jesse Smith pulled nomination papers to run for the Council District 4 seat currently held by Councilman Juan Carrillo, according to the City Clerk’s office.
Carrillo is running for the 39th Assembly District seat. Eric Ohlsen, who ran for mayor, in November 2020, also pulled papers for the District 4 seat.
Palmdale City Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, who represents Council District 3, qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot. Samuel Garcia Jr. and David. T. Gomez filed nomination papers for the District 3 seat. Planning Commissioner Marcos Alvarez and Brian Uribe pulled nomination papers for the seat. Uribe also pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Palmdale School District Board of Education.
The newly created Council District 5 has four potential candidates: Erika Gloria Alverdi, Antony Calix Garcia, Mario Moises Melara and Jason Zink. Melara qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot. Alverdi filed her nomination papers.
Lancaster Social Equity Commission Vice Chair Giovanni Christon-Pope filed nomination papers to challenge Antelope Valley Community College District Board President Steve Buffalo for the Trustee Area No. 2 seat. Buffalo; Board member Michael Adams; who represents Trustee Area No. 4; and Vice President Barbara Gaines, who represents Trustee Area No. 5, have filed their nomination papers for re-election.
Acton resident Michael Joseph Vensky pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Board of Education. Vensky joins incumbent Ken Pfalzgraf and Lester Victor Mascon as potential candidates for the Board. The District has three full-term, four-year seats and one short-term, two-year seat up for election.
In the Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District race, Justice Peter Baldwin pulled nomination papers to challenge Board Vice President Lola Skelton for the Area 5 seat. Stephanie Lewis pulled nomination papers to run for the vacant short-term, two-year seat representing Area 4.
Lancaster resident Monzelle R. Dozier pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Westside Union School District Board of Education. Incumbents John Curiel and Jennifer Navarro filed nomination papers to retain their seats. Aerospace engineer Andrew J. Rowe filed nomination papers to challenge them.
Palmdale resident Mark Napolitano pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Board.
No further updates were available by press time, Wednesday.
