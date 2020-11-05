PALMDALE — Mayor Steve Hofbauer distanced himself from his five challengers in his bid for a second term, according to preliminary election results released Wednesday afternoon by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
Hofbauer was ahead with 19,524 votes, or 44.88% in the six-way race. Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt was in second place with 8,398 votes, or 19.31%. Small business owner Eric Ohlsen was in third place with 5,799 votes, or 13.33%, Health agency director Xavier Flores was in fourth place with 4,761 votes, or 10.94%. Former Councilman Rick Norris landed in fifth place with 3,138 votes, or 7.21%.
Credit specialist Tonya Alenna Schofield was in sixth place 1,880 votes, or 4.32%.
In the Council District 1 race incumbent Austin Bishop four challengers. Bishop held a better than 20% lead over his nearest challenger, according to the preliminary election results.
Bishop led the field with 4,187 votes, or 47.13%. Coffee4Vets President Juan Blanco was in second place with 2,406 votes, or 27.08%. Caregiver Brittany Wyre held on to third place in the early returns with 1,449 votes, or 16.31%, followed by rideshare driver/student Chance McCrary with 587 votes, or 6.61%.
Eynelys Vinson, who dropped out of the race after the county released the final list of qualified candidates, received 255 votes, or 2.87%.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, who represents Council District 2, extended his lead over his two challengers according to the preliminary election results.
Loa received 8,640 votes, or 60.26%, followed by challenger CEO/professor/author Ollie McCaulley who collected 3,037 votes, or 21.18% of the early returns. Paraprofessional/educator Glenda Clark was in third place with 2,660 votes, or 18.55%.
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as provisional ballots, conditional voter registration ballots, and vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day are tallied.
