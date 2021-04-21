MOJAVE — A man was hit and killed by a motorist on March 29 and the California Highway Patrol is still searching for the person responsible.
David Chavarria Fernandez of Sylmar was struck and killed by the unidentified driver on the 14 Freeway, north of Camelot Boulevard.
The investigation suggests the vehicle that struck Fernandez is likely a 1994 Ford Mustang. This vehicle will have damage to the right front bumper and headlight assembly.
Investigators are reviewing cell phone records, video recordings and witness statements, however, they need the public’s assistance in locating the person driving the vehicle, as well as any other information regarding the incident. The vehicle pictured is a sample photo of the car being sought by law enforcement for inspection.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer B. Chitty at 661-823-5500.
