PALMDALE — Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Sunday.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m., Sunday on 25th Street East, south of Centerpointe Drive, where the pedestrian was struck and killed. He died at the scene.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Daniel Ricozapata of Palmdale, who died a day after his 26th birthday.
Detectives are also looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly collision. It was possibly a black 2017-2018 Mazda 3, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.
The vehicle left the scene after striking the man. The driver did not render aid to the victim, nor call law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s statement.
The suspect was believed to be driving southbound on 25th Street East, toward Joshua Hills Road, prior to the incident and possibly continued toward Pearblossom Highway, according to the statement.
“The hit-and-run vehicle would have sustained damage to the front passenger side, front bumper (with a large portion of the lower bumper missing) and the passenger side mirror is missing,” the statement said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have surveillance cameras of the collision, or vehicle involved, is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective Day at Palmdale Station 661-272-2423.
Those who prefer to remain anonymous, should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
