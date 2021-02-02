PALMDALE — A red light-runner caused a crash, leaving two dead over the weekend.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station responded to a motor vehicle collision, at 10:22 p.m., Saturday, near 10th Street West and Avenue O-8.
When they arrived and began their investigation, they learned a man driving a black 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling northbound on 10th Street West in the No. 2 lane, when he ran a red light at Avenue O-8. His action caused him to collide with a gray 2018 Honda Civic that had been traveling westbound on Avenue O-8. The Honda was also driven by an adult male, who had a juvenile male passenger.
The Chrysler driver fled the scene on foot, prior to deputies arriving.
Both occupants in the Honda succumbed to their injuries and died on scene.
None of the parties involved have been identified. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is acted call Det. Day at Palmdale Station by dialing 661-272-2423.
