LANCASTER — A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision, Tuesday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m., near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-4.
According to the preliminary investigation by Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives, the man was walking on 10th Street West, outside of the marked crosswalk, just south of Avenue J-4, when a vehicle described as a silver sedan, heading south on 10th Street West, struck him. The driver then fled the scene.
The man, whose identity has not been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.
The cause of the collision is under investigation and it is not yet known if speed was a factor, or if drugs and/or alcohol were involved, sheriff’s officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
