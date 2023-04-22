PEARBLOSSOM — A man was killed in a four-car, hit-and-run collision on State Route 138 east of Pearblossom Friday morning, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The collision occurred just before 7 a.m., when a driver in a silver or gray pickup truck was westbound on State Route 138, east of State Route 18. For reasons still under investigation, the driver veered into the eastbound lane.
Palmdale resident Reginald Dodson, 41, driving a 2013 Dodge Durango east on State Route 138 at the same time, swerved to avoid the pickup truck. In doing so, he spun out of control and collided with a 2016 Kia and a 2020 Toyota, both westbound, CHP officials reported.
The driver of the Kia, described as a 45-year-old man from Highland, Calif., was fatally injured in the collision. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Dodson and the driver of the Toyota, Javier Erazo, 51, of Pinon Hills, sustained minor injuries, CHP officials reported.
The driver of the pickup truck — described as an early 2000s silver or gray pickup, possibly a Ford F-150 or Dodge Ram — fled the scene westbound on State Route 138.
A two-hour SigAlert was issued for the area, ending at approximately 9:30 a.m.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Investigating Officer Dehaven at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541 during business hours. After business hours, contact the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.