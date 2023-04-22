CHP logo

PEARBLOSSOM — A man was killed in a four-car, hit-and-run collision on State Route 138 east of Pearblossom Friday morning, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m., when a driver in a silver or gray pickup truck was westbound on State Route 138, east of State Route 18. For reasons still under investigation, the driver veered into the eastbound lane.

