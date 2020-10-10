CALIFORNIA CITY — The East Kern Historical Museum Society has presented its case to the California City Parks and Recreation Commission for a possible new home.
During its Oct. 2 meeting, its first in months, Michael Edmiston, a representative for The East Kern Historical Museum Society, presented to the commission its case to take over The Bob Parker Scouting Lodge as its new home.
The society asked the Commission to consider the building and the surrounding property nicknamed “Scout Island” to be used as a museum.
“We need a location to store, show and present all this material,” he said. “To not only those in Cal City but anybody interested who comes to visit us. It could be a point of destination and it will provide history and information about East Kern as well.”
Edminston said The Bob Parker Scouting Lodge is being underutilized and would serve as s suitable location for a museum to learn about California City and the surrounding area.
“We feel we have enough material to put it into that type of operation now,” he said.
The society lost its original building and all of its contents to a fire in February 1981. Since then, the society has collected additional items and memorabilia. It is also in the process of getting back equipment that has been on display at the Silver Saddle Ranch, Edmiston said.
Since the fire, the society has hosted community events such as Octoberfest, fiddler contests and Pow Wows, said Patricia Gordon, president of the historical society.
“We’ve had other events that brought people to the community,” she said. “We would like to have a home that we can do that from, and show our artifacts and educate people.
The lodge is under a 20-year lease with the local Boy Scouts. Joe Barragan, the current committee chair of the troop said they haven’t met since February because of COVID-19. He also added that the building is without power and is waiting on Southern California Edison to flip the power back on.
As a way to work the East Kern Historical Museum Society, Barragan suggested the Scouts take over the Par 3 building to free up the lodge for the historical society.
“I don’t see anyone in the Boy Scout troop having an issue with switching building,” Barragan said. “The scouts will still have a lot of accommodations there, the baseball field, the parking lot — things like that.”
Commissioner Carolinda Fleming liked the potential of the idea because of the large area Par 3 offers that would be beneficial to the scouts. She also asked that if the scouts do take over the building they give it an added “facelift.”
“I agree with the idea, the historical society going in that building, perfectly made for it,” she said. “I agree with bringing the scouts on the outside, refurbishing that building.”
The commission voted that the historical society to return with a more comprehensive presentation and they would approve it to take it to City Council.
